India Warns Citizens Against Joining Russian Military Amid Reports Of Forced Recruitment

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has strongly advised Indian nationals to steer clear of joining the Russian military, warning that doing so is “fraught with danger.”

The advisory comes after reports revealed that two Indian men, currently in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, claimed they were deceived into traveling to Russia on the promise of construction jobs but were instead deployed to the battlefield. The men, who had entered Russia within the past six months on student or visitor visas, said at least 13 other Indians were in similar conditions.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government has repeatedly cautioned citizens over the past year about the risks of taking such offers. “We have seen reports about Indian nationals being recruited recently into the Russian army. The government has underlined the dangers involved and warned citizens accordingly,” he said.

India has taken up the matter with Russian authorities in both New Delhi and Moscow, urging them to put an end to such practices and ensure the safe release of the affected individuals. Officials are also in touch with the families of those trapped.

Reiterating its stance, the ministry appealed once again to Indians not to accept any recruitment offers for the Russian army. “We strongly urge all nationals to avoid such offers as this course of action is extremely dangerous,” the statement emphasized.

The revelations have heightened concerns over the safety of Indians in conflict-hit areas, particularly as deceptive recruitment schemes expose them to life-threatening risks.