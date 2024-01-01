Indian Air Force Explores Extending Operational Life Of Su-30 MKI Fighter Jets

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is contemplating the extension of the operational lifespan of its Su-30 MKI fighter jets, which have served for over two decades. Defense officials revealed plans to explore the feasibility of prolonging the aircraft's service by an additional 20 years or more through extensive trials and testing. Noting the robust nature of Russian aircraft components, officials expressed confidence in the potential to extend their operational life.



With a fleet comprising over 260 of these planes, the IAF aims to maintain their availability for operations beyond 2045. To achieve this goal, the IAF is collaborating with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in an ambitious project to enhance the capabilities of the Su-30 MKI jet fleet. As part of the upgrade initiative, the aircraft will be equipped with state-of-the-art avionics, weapons, and radars developed domestically.

The Virupaaksha radar, an indigenously developed system tailored to meet the specific requirements of the IAF across various sectors, is anticipated to be the most advanced among all Sukhoi-30 variants globally, according to government sources.

In line with its commitment to indigenize its equipment inventory, the IAF is actively pursuing a mission to procure equipment from Indian firms valued at over Rs 3 lakh crore in the near future, as per government sources.