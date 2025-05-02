Indian Air Force Inaugurates 3.5 km Airstrip on Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will open a 3.5-kilometre airstrip on the Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, today. This is the first road airstrip in India that can handle fighter jet landings during the day and night. It has special lighting and navigation systems for night landings.

The airstrip is part of the Ganga Expressway, which connects Meerut to Prayagraj. 85% of the expressway is complete. This is the fourth airstrip on a UP expressway for IAF use, after Agra-Lucknow, Purvanchal, and Bundelkhand expressways, and it’s the first to support night operations.

The IAF will hold two phases of fighter jet exercises using aircraft like Rafale, Sukhoi-30 MKI, and MiG-29. The airstrip will be tested as a backup runway in case of emergencies.

The airstrip is made with strong materials to support heavy military planes. It also has special lighting and a system to ensure safe landings in low visibility or at night. This airstrip will help India’s defense readiness and disaster response.

To keep the event secure, 250 CCTV cameras have been set up. Over 500 schoolchildren, officials, and dignitaries will attend and watch the airshow.