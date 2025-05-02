Live
- Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Enforce Drone Ban Ahead of Miss World 2025
- Stay rooted in language and culture: Nagarjuna on what truly powers pan-India success
- Ramayana teaser to be screened at WAVES summit
- Architecting Future Of Generative AI, Digital Clones For Creator Economy
- Praveen’s ‘Bhakasaura Restaurant’ comes with a quirky poster
- Kamal Haasan was my inspiration for dance: Chiranjeevi at WAVES summit
- Shriya’s commanding confidence steals the show
- Nani scores big with ‘HIT: The 3rd Case’; team celebrates blockbuster success
- AP inks pact with IBM, TCS and L&T for Quantum Valley tech park
- Prime Minister Modi Receives Warm Welcome at Gannavaram Airport
Indian Air Force Inaugurates 3.5 km Airstrip on Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur
The Indian Air Force opens a 3.5-kilometre-long airstrip on the Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, marking a major milestone in India's defense infrastructure.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) will open a 3.5-kilometre airstrip on the Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, today. This is the first road airstrip in India that can handle fighter jet landings during the day and night. It has special lighting and navigation systems for night landings.
The airstrip is part of the Ganga Expressway, which connects Meerut to Prayagraj. 85% of the expressway is complete. This is the fourth airstrip on a UP expressway for IAF use, after Agra-Lucknow, Purvanchal, and Bundelkhand expressways, and it’s the first to support night operations.
The IAF will hold two phases of fighter jet exercises using aircraft like Rafale, Sukhoi-30 MKI, and MiG-29. The airstrip will be tested as a backup runway in case of emergencies.
The airstrip is made with strong materials to support heavy military planes. It also has special lighting and a system to ensure safe landings in low visibility or at night. This airstrip will help India’s defense readiness and disaster response.
To keep the event secure, 250 CCTV cameras have been set up. Over 500 schoolchildren, officials, and dignitaries will attend and watch the airshow.