Indian Army Foils Terror Infiltration Attempt In Uri, Jammu And Kashmir

Highlights

  • The Indian Army successfully thwarted an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri, Baramulla district, resulting in the elimination of one terrorist.
  • Search operations are ongoing, with additional forces deployed following the exchange of fire.

The incident occurred when the Indian Army thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri, located in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, as reported by Army sources.

Following the gunfight, search and cordon operations were initiated in the area, with Army sources confirming the death of one terrorist.

According to Army sources, a group of terrorists attempting to infiltrate into India faced strong resistance from Indian Army troops, resulting in their retreat.

An exchange of fire ensued between the terrorists and Army personnel along the LoC, highlighting the intensity of the confrontation.

In response to the situation, additional forces were swiftly deployed to the scene after the conclusion of the gunfight, as informed by Army sources.

