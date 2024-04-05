Indian Army Foils Terror Infiltration Attempt In Uri, Jammu And Kashmir

The incident occurred when the Indian Army thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri, located in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, as reported by Army sources.

Following the gunfight, search and cordon operations were initiated in the area, with Army sources confirming the death of one terrorist.

According to Army sources, a group of terrorists attempting to infiltrate into India faced strong resistance from Indian Army troops, resulting in their retreat.

An exchange of fire ensued between the terrorists and Army personnel along the LoC, highlighting the intensity of the confrontation.

In response to the situation, additional forces were swiftly deployed to the scene after the conclusion of the gunfight, as informed by Army sources.