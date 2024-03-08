Live
- ED attaches assets of Rohit R. Pawar, NCP-SP leader says will challenge action in court
- Will develop Hyderabad with MIM’s support: Revanth Reddy
- How trendsetter PM Modi became the creator of 'New Bharat'
- Four killed, 1 hurt in car-motorcycle accident in Maha's Nashik
- India Paddle Festival begins with local lad Akash Pujar winning U-16 category race
- India says it reached out to its students in US after recent deaths
- In a first, four units of IAF get President’s Standard & Colours
- Uddhav Thackery makes Lok Sabha ‘offer’ to Nitin Gadkari; BJP hits back
- Mumbai Airport Customs seizes 6.53 kg smuggled gold, 8 iPhones
- IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to launch India’s fastest, homegrown router
Just In
Indian Army Officer Abducted In Manipur: Search Operation Launched Amid Growing Security Concerns
A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army, Konsam Kheda Singh, has been abducted from his Manipur residence, prompting a search operation on National Highway 102.
On Friday, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army, Konsam Kheda Singh, was forcibly taken from his residence in Charangpat Mamang Leikai, Thoubal district, Manipur. Around 9 am, a group of individuals invaded Singh's home, subsequently abducting him and fleeing the scene in a vehicle, as per reports from India Today NE.
Initial information from officials suggests that the motive behind Singh's abduction is extortion, with his family having received threats of this nature in the past. To locate and rescue the JCO, a search operation has been initiated, involving thorough checks of all vehicles on National Highway 102.
Kheda Singh, who was on leave from his Army duties at the time of the incident, now faces an uncertain situation amid the ongoing efforts to secure his release.
This incident follows closely on the heels of another abduction in Manipur, where Additional Superintendent of Police Moirangthem Amit Singh was forcibly taken from his home on February 27. In that case, approximately 200 gunmen stormed Amit Singh's residence in Imphal West district, with the abductors identified as the Meitei vigilante group Arambai Tenggol.
These abductions contribute to the prevailing unrest in Manipur, which has been grappling with ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 3 of the previous year. The region is currently witnessing a series of security challenges that necessitate urgent attention and intervention.