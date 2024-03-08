Indian Army Officer Abducted In Manipur: Search Operation Launched Amid Growing Security Concerns

On Friday, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army, Konsam Kheda Singh, was forcibly taken from his residence in Charangpat Mamang Leikai, Thoubal district, Manipur. Around 9 am, a group of individuals invaded Singh's home, subsequently abducting him and fleeing the scene in a vehicle, as per reports from India Today NE.

Initial information from officials suggests that the motive behind Singh's abduction is extortion, with his family having received threats of this nature in the past. To locate and rescue the JCO, a search operation has been initiated, involving thorough checks of all vehicles on National Highway 102.

Kheda Singh, who was on leave from his Army duties at the time of the incident, now faces an uncertain situation amid the ongoing efforts to secure his release.

This incident follows closely on the heels of another abduction in Manipur, where Additional Superintendent of Police Moirangthem Amit Singh was forcibly taken from his home on February 27. In that case, approximately 200 gunmen stormed Amit Singh's residence in Imphal West district, with the abductors identified as the Meitei vigilante group Arambai Tenggol.

These abductions contribute to the prevailing unrest in Manipur, which has been grappling with ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 3 of the previous year. The region is currently witnessing a series of security challenges that necessitate urgent attention and intervention.