Live
- India beat Sri Lanka by 90 runs, win Samarth Championship for Blind Cricket 5-0
- DK Aruna urged the district people to success the PM meeting at Nagarkurnool
- How to close Paytm Payments Bank FASTag?
- Geetha Mahesh Appointed ASP in Atur Nagaram
- Good Nutrition Should Be Given to Pregnant Women; Bloodless Checkup Advised: District Collector Tripati
- Soccer-Man City draw Real Madrid in Champions League quarters, Barca face PSG
- Parineeti Chopra takes a stroll in London park: 'Miles to go before I sleep'
- "I will contest from Hajipur, waiting for BJP's list": Pashupati Kumar Paras on LS polls
- La Liga: With 10 rounds remaining, Atletico meet Barcelona in crucial clash
- Former Navy chief Admiral L. Ramdas, a hero of 1971 war, passes away at 91
Just In
Indian Army Raises First Squadron Of Apache Attack Helicopters Near Pakistan Border
The Indian Army's introduction of its first squadron of Apache attack helicopters near the Pakistan border in Jodhpur underscores a significant advancement in aerial defense capabilities.
The Indian Army marked a significant milestone on Friday with the establishment of its inaugural squadron of Apache attack helicopters in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, aimed at bolstering ground operations near the Pakistan border.
Manufactured by the renowned US aviation firm Boeing, Apache helicopters are renowned as "tanks in the air," representing cutting-edge multi-mission aircraft equipped with state-of-the-art technology, earning them the distinction of being the world's premier attack helicopters.
These highly advanced aircraft are slated to arrive at the Indian Air Force's Hindon Air Force Station before deployment in Jodhpur, near the India-Pakistan border, by May, as per officials cited by India Today. Currently, these sophisticated helicopters are undergoing manufacturing processes in the US.
The Army Aviation Corps, which currently operates utility helicopters like the Dhruv and Chetak, introduced the domestically developed Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) Prachand at Assam's Missamari last year. The LCH's capability to seamlessly transmit and receive battlefield intelligence to and from weapon systems through data networking underscores its status as a formidable asset.
It's worth noting that the Indian Air Force (IAF) already operates a fleet of 22 Apache helicopters deployed on both the eastern and western fronts.
The inauguration of the first squadron of Apache helicopters today witnessed the presence of Aviation Corps Director General Lt. Gen Ajay Suri and other senior officials, marking a significant stride in bolstering India's aerial defense capabilities.