Indian Army Raises First Squadron Of Apache Attack Helicopters Near Pakistan Border

The Indian Army marked a significant milestone on Friday with the establishment of its inaugural squadron of Apache attack helicopters in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, aimed at bolstering ground operations near the Pakistan border.

Manufactured by the renowned US aviation firm Boeing, Apache helicopters are renowned as "tanks in the air," representing cutting-edge multi-mission aircraft equipped with state-of-the-art technology, earning them the distinction of being the world's premier attack helicopters.

These highly advanced aircraft are slated to arrive at the Indian Air Force's Hindon Air Force Station before deployment in Jodhpur, near the India-Pakistan border, by May, as per officials cited by India Today. Currently, these sophisticated helicopters are undergoing manufacturing processes in the US.

The Army Aviation Corps, which currently operates utility helicopters like the Dhruv and Chetak, introduced the domestically developed Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) Prachand at Assam's Missamari last year. The LCH's capability to seamlessly transmit and receive battlefield intelligence to and from weapon systems through data networking underscores its status as a formidable asset.

It's worth noting that the Indian Air Force (IAF) already operates a fleet of 22 Apache helicopters deployed on both the eastern and western fronts.

The inauguration of the first squadron of Apache helicopters today witnessed the presence of Aviation Corps Director General Lt. Gen Ajay Suri and other senior officials, marking a significant stride in bolstering India's aerial defense capabilities.