Indian Army showcases advanced weapons, operational capabilities in Northeastern border states

Itanagar: The Indian Army continues to showcase its latest weapons systems and operational capabilities across various border states in the Northeast, highlighting its preparedness, technological strength, and commitment to safeguarding the region's security and territorial integrity.

Defence spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat said on Sunday that as part of the pineapple festival celebrations at Bagra in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district, local military authorities organised a weapon and equipment display to promote community outreach and military–civil fusion.

He added that the display formed an integral component of the festival, adding a dimension of awareness and engagement to the cultural event.

It witnessed enthusiastic participation from villagers, with keen interest from youth and students, who gained first-hand insight into the Indian Army's capabilities, professionalism and operational preparedness through guided interactions and equipment familiarisation, the Defence official said.

Arunachal Pradesh's State Assembly members Tsering Lhamu and Topin Ete as well as local leader Nyali Bagra attended the event.

Lieutenant Colonel Rawat said that the dignitaries appreciated the Indian Army's proactive and people-centric outreach, noting that such initiatives during local festivals enhance mutual understanding, confidence and trust between the Armed Forces and the civil population.

The weapon and equipment display reinforced the spirit of military-civil fusion by integrating defence awareness with a major local cultural festival.

The initiative reaffirmed the Indian Army's enduring commitment to community engagement in Arunachal Pradesh, with special emphasis on youth interaction, awareness building and strengthening the bond between the Army and the people it serves.

The West Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh shares border with China.

Meanwhile, last week, the Indian Army displayed a wide range of weapons and military equipment at the Tripura Institute of Technology (TIT) in Agartala, highlighting its strength, professionalism and commitment to national security.

A Defence spokesman had said that as part of Army Day 2026, weapons displayed by the Army showcased power, pride and purpose at Tripura Institute of Technology.

The Albert Ekka Brigade of the Indian Army organised the weapons and equipment display at the TIT, Agartala, with the objective of motivating young minds and fostering a spirit of patriotism and nation building among students.

The spokesman said that the event featured an impressive display of modern weapons, surveillance systems and operational equipment used by the Indian Army.

Army personnel briefed the students of the TIT on the capabilities and role of these systems, while also sharing insights into the life of a soldier and the core values of discipline, dedication, courage and selfless service.

Meanwhile, the Albert Ekka Brigade, which fought in the 1971 India-Pakistan war from the Tripura sector, shares 856-km-long border with Bangladesh.

The Brigade recently relocated to Agartala Military Station, which is particularly ominous, as the Brigade was launched into the 1971 war (Operation Cactus Lilly) from the Agartala sector.

A Defence spokesman had said that the Albert Ekka Brigade played a pivotal role in the Battle of Gangasagar (near the Tripura border) during the 1971 war, in which Lance Naik Albert Ekka of the 14th Guards Battalion made the supreme sacrifice while clearing a critical enemy bastion that could have threatened Agartala and was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his conspicuous bravery.