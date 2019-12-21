Trending :
Indian, Chinese officials to meet today for talks on border issue

Highlights

This will be the first meeting of the Special Representatives since second informal summit between Modi and Jinping.

New Delhi: The 22nd meeting of the Special Representatives (SR) for India-China boundary question will be held in New Delhi on Saturday.

The Indian delegation will be lead by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, while the Chinese side will be led by State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the MEA had said in a statement on Friday.

This will be the first meeting of the Special Representatives of the two countries since the second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in India earlier this year.

