Interactive session on Ukraine–India cultural dialogue organised

Vijayawada: An international cultural interaction programme, ‘Ukraine–India Cultural Dialogue: Conversations Beyond Borders’ was held at Vikas College of Engineering and Technology (Autonomous) at Nunna near Vijayawada on Monday.

The programme focused on cultural bonds, historical linkages, and global perspectives between India and Ukraine, with active participation from students and faculty members.

Ukrainian researcher and humanitarian Valentyn Bezshapkin attended the programme as the chief guest, while international poet and narrative strategist Parneet Kaur participated as the special guest. An interactive question-and-answer session followed, where guests shared insights into their culture and social conditions.

Addressing the gathering, Bezshapkin said that humanitarian values were gaining greater importance in the era of globalisation. He urged students to grow as global citizens and continue pursuing education even during times of crisis. Expressing hope for peace and stability in Ukraine, he said education plays a crucial role in rebuilding societies.

Parneet Kaur, in her address, said that for any policy to be effective, it must have heart and soul. Explaining the power of expression through metaphors and poetry, she cited the works of Kabir Das and highlighted how storytelling and poetry help preserve traditions and heal minds.

College Principal Dr ChVS Parameswara Rao said that international cultural dialogues play a vital role in shaping students’ perspectives and preparing them for a global future. He explained the richness of Indian civilization, cultural practices, ancient architectural heritage and the relevance of Chanakya’s Arthashastra to the visiting guests. He also noted that Indians’ ability to adapt to different cultures and languages has earned global respect.

Vikas College Academic Director Naredla Keerthi encouraged students to move forward with confidence despite global challenges. She said that the college remains committed to hosting more such international programmes to provide global exposure to students.

Jigina organisation representative Apoorva led the programme and facilitated the interaction. Faculty members, students and management participated in large numbers.