Siddipet: Young lovers die by suicide

  • Created On:  10 Feb 2026 7:29 AM IST
Siddipet: An incident in which a young couple in love died by suicide caused a stir on Monday in Pedda Lingareddy village of Siddipet rural mandal of this district. According to details provided by locals, a young man, Myadanagari Shravan, from the Narayanraopet mandal headquarters in Siddipet district had discontinued his studies midway and was engaged in agriculture and operating a JCB.

During this time, he became acquainted with a young woman from Peddakoduru village, who was related to him as a cousin-in-law; their acquaintance gradually turned into love. As there was a family relationship between them, the couple had decided to get married. However, under unexpected circumstances, they ended their lives.

They hanged themselves using a chunni from a tree on the outskirts of Pedda Lingareddy. Upon receiving information, the Siddipet Rural police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the government hospital here for post-mortem. The reasons behind the suicide are yet to be known. The police are investigating.

