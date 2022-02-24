  • Menu
Indian Embassy advises people to remain in safe place as situation in Ukraine in uncertain

Vijayawada: The Embassy of India in Kyiv issued an advisory to people waiting for repatriation, stated that the present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain. Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are.

All those who are travelling to Kyiv including those travelling from western parts of Kyiv are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along western bordering countries.

