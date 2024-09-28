Indian Railways Boosts Festive Travel With 6,000 Special Trains

In preparation for the upcoming festive season, Indian Railways has unveiled an extensive plan to enhance its services, aiming to facilitate smooth travel for more than one crore passengers heading home for Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath celebrations.



Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that the national carrier will operate nearly 6,000 special trains to meet the surge in demand. Specifically, 5,975 special trains have been scheduled for this year's festival season, marking a significant increase from the 4,429 trains deployed last year.

To further augment capacity, the Railways has implemented several measures:

1. Addition of extra general coaches to 108 regular trains

2. Allocation of 12,500 coaches to manage the festival rush

These enhancements are particularly crucial for routes to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, which traditionally experience heavy traffic during these festivals.

The festive calendar for this year includes:

- Durga Puja: Beginning October 9

- Diwali: October 31

- Chhath Puja: November 7 and 8

Minister Vaishnaw emphasized that these arrangements are designed to ensure that over one crore passengers can return to their hometowns comfortably during the festive period. This comprehensive approach by Indian Railways demonstrates its commitment to meeting the increased travel demands associated with India's major festivals, ensuring that millions can participate in cherished traditions with their families.