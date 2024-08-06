Live
- JBM urges harsh measures against coaching institutes violating norms in city
- CM Revanth recalls services of Prof Jayashankar
- PSI Parashuram’s wife alleges govt protecting MLA and son
- BJP’s padayatra for CM’s resignation enters third day
- MoU signed for $5mn investment in WE Hub
- Ankura Hospital celebrates World Breastfeeding Week
- Quick response by police saves youth’s life
- From handshakes to outcomes…CM’s US visit spurs Cognizant to scale up operations in Telangana
- CM reviews flood situation in Belagavi
- Young innovators display their creativity at science exhibition
Indian Railways suspends all trains
New Delhi: Indian Railways on Monday suspended all train operations to Bangladesh. The affected trains include the Kolkata-Dhaka-Kolkata Maitree Express (13109/13110), Kolkata-Dhaka-Kolkata Maitree Express (13107/13108), Kolkata-Khulna-Kolkata Bandhan Express, and Dhaka-New Jalpaiguri-Dhaka Mitali Express, which has been suspended since June 21.
