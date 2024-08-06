  • Menu
Indian Railways suspends all trains

New Delhi: Indian Railways on Monday suspended all train operations to Bangladesh. The affected trains include the Kolkata-Dhaka-Kolkata Maitree Express (13109/13110), Kolkata-Dhaka-Kolkata Maitree Express (13107/13108), Kolkata-Khulna-Kolkata Bandhan Express, and Dhaka-New Jalpaiguri-Dhaka Mitali Express, which has been suspended since June 21.

