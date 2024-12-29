Indian Teen Makes History: Becomes Youngest Woman To Complete Seven Summits Challenge

Mumbai teenager Kaamya Karthikeyan has written her name into the record books by becoming the youngest woman to conquer the highest peaks on all seven continents. The 17-year-old student from the Indian Navy Children's School achieved this extraordinary feat on December 24, 2024, with her successful ascent of Mount Vinson in Antarctica.

The young mountaineer's remarkable journey began when she was just 13, taking her across the world's most challenging peaks. Her impressive portfolio includes Africa's Mount Kilimanjaro, Europe's Mount Elbrus, Australia's Mount Kosciuszko, South America's Mount Aconcagua, North America's Mount Denali, Asia's Mount Everest, and finally, Antarctica's Mount Vinson, standing at 16,050 feet.

Kaamya's historic climb was supported by her father, Commander S Karthikeyan of the Indian Navy, who accompanied her on the Antarctic expedition. The Indian Navy celebrated her achievement as a shining example of young Indian talent, describing it as "a proud moment for India and the Navy."

Already known for being one of the youngest Everest summiteers, Kaamya's latest accomplishment has further solidified her position as an inspiration for young adventurers worldwide. Speaking from Antarctica after completing her mission, she shared a message of encouragement: "Each peak taught me lessons about courage, endurance, and our planet's beauty. I hope my journey inspires others to pursue their passions."

This historic achievement not only marks a personal triumph for Kaamya but also represents a significant milestone in Indian mountaineering, showcasing the potential of young athletes to achieve extraordinary goals on the global stage.