India’s first bullet train to roll out on Aug 15, 2027

New Delhi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday confirmed that India’s first bullet train is slated to become operational on August 15, 2027, with services being rolled out in phases along the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor.

“The bullet train will be ready in 2027, August 15th, 2027. The first section to open will be from Surat to Bilimora. After that, Vapi to Surat will open. Then Vapi to Ahmedabad will open, and after that, Thane to Ahmedabad will open, and then Mumbai to Ahmedabad will open,” Vaishnaw said.

The 508-km high-speed rail corridor, being built between Sabarmati in Ahmedabad and Mumbai, is designed for trains running at speeds of up to 320 kmph. Once fully operational, the bullet train will cover the entire distance in 2 hours and 17 minutes.