India’s first manned submersible Matsya 6000 launch in 2026

New Delhi: India’s first manned submersible, Matsya 6000, is expected to carry three people to a depth of 6,000 metres in the ocean by 2026, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today, Singh said that Matsya 6000, part of the Deep Ocean Mission, will explore ocean biodiversity, conduct surveys, and assess mineral resources with a suite of scientific sensors. “The manned submersible Matsya 6000 is likely to be realised by 2026,” Singh said, adding that the technologies developed under the Deep Ocean Mission will “expand the country’s capability for deep-sea man-rated vehicle development.”

The mission will also pave the way for sustainable deep-sea exploration and the harnessing of deep-sea living and non-living resources. Additionally, it offers immediate spin-offs in underwater engineering innovations, asset inspection, and the promotion of ocean literacy. Matsya 6000 will feature a 2.1-metre internal diameter Titanium alloy personnel sphere to safely carry humans to a depth of 6,000 metres. This sphere is being integrated in collaboration with ISRO.

The submersible will also be equipped with subsystems for buoyancy management, enabling descent and ascent, along with power and control systems, maneuvering propellers, subsea intervention manipulators, navigation and positioning devices, data and voice communication systems, onboard energy storage batteries, and emergency support systems, Singh said.