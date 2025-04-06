Live
India’s first vertical lift sea bridge opens today
The new Pamban Bridge was built to handle more traffic, ensure durability, and improve maritime navigation, boosting regional connectivity and growth
New Delhi: The new Pamban Bridge, connecting Rameswaram with mainland India, that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Ram Navami (April 6)
Spanning the Palk Strait, the 2.07kilometre bridge will facilitate smoother connectivity and is set to be unveiled on the occasion of Ram Navami. It replaces the original Pamban Bridge, built in 1914, which was a cantilever structure with a Scherzer Rolling Lift span connecting Rameswaram Island to mainland India. Over time, the bridge became insufficient for growing transportation demands and was affected by the harsh marine environment. However, in 2019, the Centre sanctioned the construction of the new bridge, designed to meet modern transportation needs while preserving the cultural significance of the region. The new Pamban Bridge is a technologically advanced structure designed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a public sector unit under the ministry of railways.
KEY TAKES:
♦ The 72.5-meter navigational span can be raised up to 17 meters to allow larger ships to pass.
♦ The bridge is 3 meters higher than the existing one, improving sea connectivity
♦ It is built with materials designed to ensure durability, including stainless steel reinforcement and high-grade protective paint.
♦ The bridge’s substructure is designed to accommodate two tracks, with the superstructure currently supporting a single line.
Necessity for the bridge:
♦ The original Pamban Bridge couldn't accommodate increasing traffic and modern transportation needs.
♦ The new Pamban Bridge provides a more robust structure for heavier rail traffic and faster trains.
♦ The bridge will also ensure smooth maritime navigation while addressing the limitations of the old structure.
♦ Designed for two tracks, with the superstructure currently accommodating a single line.
Construction and techniques:
♦ The bridge was built using modern engineering methods and advanced materials like stainless steel.
♦ Corrosion-resistant coatings were applied to ensure durability in the marine environment.
♦ Due to site challenges, the lift span was launched using the Auto Launching Method and positioned with hydraulic jacking.