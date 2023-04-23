India's First Water Metro Project To Get Inaugurated By PM Modi In Kochi

The nation's first water metro, which connects ten tiny islands near Kerala's port city of Kochi, will be officially inaugurated on Tuesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to water metro officials, the metro project would begin with eight electric hybrid boats made by Cochin Shipyard Limited. They emphasised the need to utilise numerous inland water bodies that will assist decongest current transport networks and claimed that the integrated metro system integrating rail, road, and water will be a game changer for the state. It will be the most affordable way to travel around Kochi's picturesque backwaters.



The state's water transportation industry will undergo a big revolution thanks to the water metro, according to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and the tourism industry would benefit as well. He claimed that an environmentally friendly and energy-efficient water metro service will alter the way people commute in cities. He said that the water metro will revitalise the transportation and tourist industries.

Water Metro would have an elite touch with a low price tag, according to Kochi Metro managing director (MD) Loknath Behra, who is also a former state director general of police (DGP). 15 routes totaling 75 kilometres have been streamlined, and we anticipate more electrically-powered hybrid boats from the Cochin Shipyard. In addition to single trip tickets, water metro offers weekly, monthly, and quarterly passes.At first, a vessel will arrive every 15 minutes.