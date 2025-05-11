Live
India's stand on terror unchanged: Jaishankar
Highlights
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India and Pakistan have come to an understanding to stop all military actions and added that India's stance against terrorism continues to remain uncompromised.
"India and Pakistan have on Saturday worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so: Jaishankar after ceasefire agreement with Pak," Jaishankar posted on X.
