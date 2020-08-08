India's trails to decrease the spread of Coronavirus getting results

New Delhi: Nation's efforts have received a shot in the fight against Coronavirus. The continuous rise in the recovery rate of Covid-19 affected patients and the fall of fatality rate in recent times are the two major achievements of the measures taken by the government.

As per the data provided by the Ministry of Health, "The fatality rate has remained much below the global average, while the recovery rate is at a record high of 68%. The fatality rate has touched a new low of 2.05%, ensuring low mortality among Covid-19 patients. These two in tandem have enabled a higher and rising difference (more than 7.7 lakhs) between the number of recovered patients and active cases in India."

A statement released by ministry of health said, "Sustained efforts by the Centre and State/UT governments through focused and coordinated containment, widespread testing combined with isolation and effective treatments have together ensured the decline in the percentage of active cases and rise of the percentage recovered cases."

The ministry of health added that the total recoveries from Coronavirus in India have jumped to 13,78,105 with the recovery of 49,769 patients in the last 24 hours. The ministry also stated that Covid-19 patients have been getting efficient treatment through the 'Standard of Care' incorporated in the clinical treatment protocol issued by the Centre, which has helped in improving the recovery rate.

As per the sources, the average daily recovered cases have increased from around 26,000 cases to 44,000 cases in the last two weeks.