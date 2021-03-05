X
IndiGo to start flights from Bareilly to Bengaluru from Apr 29

New Delhi: IndiGo on Thursday said that it will start flights from Bareilly to Mumbai and Bengaluru from April 29 onwards.

There will be four flights a week on the Mumbai-Bareilly route and three a week on the Bengaluru-Bareilly route, the airline said in a statement.

Bareilly will be the sixth station for the airline in Uttar Pradesh after Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Allahabad, Varanasi and Agra.

"Being the 8th largest metropolis in Uttar Pradesh, Bareilly is also one of the fastest growing cities of India owing to increasing opportunities in manufacturing and trade," the statement said.

Bareilly will be 67th city in India to be connected with IndiGo flights, the airline said.

