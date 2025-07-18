Live
Indore retains top spot in cleanliness survey
New Delhi: Indore retained the top position among the cleanest cities for the eighth time in a row, followed by Surat and Navi Mumbai under the 'Super Swachh League' award category in the government's annual cleanliness survey.
In the 'Swachh Shahar' category for cities with more than 10 lakh population, Ahmedabad secured the first position while Bhopal and Lucknow followed it on the next two spots in the annual survey.
The results of the Swachh Survekshan were announced on Thursday.
According to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, 14 crore people participated in the survey through face-to-face interactions, the Swachhata App, MyGov, and social media platforms in over 4,500 cities.
A total of 78 awards were presented this year across four categories -- Super Swachh League Cities; Top three clean cities in five population categories; Special Category: Ganga Towns, Cantonment Boards, SafaiMitra Suraksha, Mahakumbh; and State Level Awards -- Promising clean city of a state or Union Territory.
Under the new category -- 'Super Swachh League' -- Noida emerged the cleanest city, followed by Chandigarh and Mysore in the three to 10 lakh population category.