Initiative Taken By Odisha Schools To Motivate Students Focus On Their Talent And Skills

A novel programme called "Vijeta" is assisting secondary school pupils in Bargarh government schools in developing holistically. On a pilot basis, 90 government schools that were changed as part of the 5T project of the Odisha government are implementing the special school intervention initiative that was started by the district administration on August 15 of this year.



Free periods have been added to the school schedule as a result of it, allowing Class VIII and IX pupils to engage in extracurricular activities without interfering with their curriculum-based study. For Class X students, it is still a possibility.

The times are known as "Zero Periods." Every Friday in the second half, students participate in a variety of extracurricular activities for two hours. Quizzes, debates, extempore speeches, elocution, painting, drawing, singing, dancing, one-act plays, arts and crafts projects, and science modelling are just a few of the activities available.

All students in both grades are required to participate in activities, so those who choose not to do so are involved in house board decoration, community service projects, and gardening. In addition, students in both grades have time set aside on Mondays and Wednesdays for science lab activities and use of the online library.

According to Bargarh Collector Monisha Banerjee, because the educational system is mostly curriculum-based, pupils in government institutions typically do not grow holistically. She added that the success given to the project, the administration is currently preparing to expand Vijeta to 199 additional 5T-renovated schools. The local community's resource people have trained the teachers who lead the programmes.