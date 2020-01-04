Innovate to excel: PM Modi

Bengaluru: Citing that the growth story of India depends on its achievements in the science and technology sector, Prime Minister Narender Modi, on Friday called upon young scientists to innovate, patent, produce, and prosper.

Speaking after the inauguration of the 107th Indian Science Congress, Modi said that if the innovators in India followed these steps then it can bring faster development in the country.

"If we innovate, we will patent and that, in turn, will make our production smoother and when we take these products to the people of our country, they will prosper," he added.

Recently, there has been a huge improvement in the total number of peer-reviewed science and engineering publications shared by India, Modi said, adding that these numbers are growing at a rate of about 10% compared to around a 4% global average.

Further highlighting that the improved rankings of India in the Innovation Index, Modi said that the innovation by the people for the people is moving in the direction of making a New India. Notably, India had stepped up five positions to 52 in Innovation Index 2019.

With the launch of the online e-commerce portal for farmers, Modi said the government has been ensuring that the farmers are able to sell their products directly to the market without being at the mercy of the middlemen. Moreover, with digitalisation, and internet banking, farmers can get many facilities with ease, he added.

Though all these initiatives are doing their part, Modi said that there's still a lot of room for new innovations to improve the lives of farmers.

Highlighting the menace of stubble burning, Modi urged scientists, industry experts, and other participants to find a solution for this as soon as possible.

Notably, stubble burning is not only a problem for farmers but also for the people living in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh as it is accountable for air pollution.

Modi, during his speech, also focussed on the environmental challenges, which India is currently facing.

Further, he urged innovators to find solutions for creating a sustainable channel of clean drinking water supplies, prevent effluents and discharge from industries from ruining soil, and improve groundwater tables.

On the adoption of electric vehicle (EV) adoption in the country, Modi said that India must also develop a long-term roadmap for sustainable and environment-friendly transportation options.

To promote well-being, Modi said that the country should not only practice traditional wellness but also continuously adopt modern tools and concepts of contemporary biomedical research.

Following the success of India in becoming a vaccine supply leader, Modi also wants the country to become a manufacturing hub for bio devices as well. "We aim to develop India as a world-class, $100 Bn bio-manufacturing hub by 2024," he added.