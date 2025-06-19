INS Arnala Joins Indian Navy as New Anti-Submarine Warship

On 18 June 2025, INS Arnala was added to the Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy. The event took place at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam. General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Defence Staff, attended the ceremony.

The warship is the first in a new group called Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft. It was built to find and stop enemy submarines. It can also do search and rescue missions and other small naval tasks.

INS Arnala is 77 meters long and weighs over 1,490 tonnes. It is the biggest Indian warship that uses a diesel engine and waterjet to move.

The ship was made in India by GRSE and Larsen & Toubro Shipbuilding. This shows India’s progress in making its own defence equipment. It supports the goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

The Chief of Defence Staff said India’s Navy is growing stronger. The country is building more warships on its own. Indian warships now use modern tools like stealth systems, radars, and electronic warfare tech.

INS Arnala is named after a fort in Maharashtra. It is a symbol of India’s power at sea and success in local shipbuilding.