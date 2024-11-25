INS Kuthar makes maiden visit to Gopalpur Port

Berhampur: The maiden visit of Indian Naval Ship ‘INS Kuthar’ to the deep-sea port of Gopalpur in Ganjam district is aimed at spreading awareness among the local populace on aspects of coastal security and maritime operations.

The two-day visit of ‘INS Kuthar’ on November 24-25 has been organised after completion of the fourth edition of ‘Pan-India’ Coastal Defence Exercise ‘Sea Vigil-24’ on November 20-21. During the visit, the ship’s officers will interact with port officials and discuss aspects related to berthing facilities and security overview of port infrastructure.

INS Kuthar, an indigenously designed guided missile corvette, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on June 7, 1990. The ship has a displacement of 1,400 tonnes, length 91 metres, beam 11 metres and is capable of speed in excess of 25 knots. The ship is manned by a crew of 12 officers and 120 sailors and is equipped with an array of weapons and sensors which include surface-to-surface missiles, medium and close range guns, shoulder-launched surface-to-air missiles and chaff launcher. The ship is also capable of operating Chetak helicopter which enables it to perform various roles including coastal and offshore patrolling, ocean surveillance and monitoring Sea Lines of Communication, counter-terrorism and anti-piracy operations.

‘Kuthar’ has been named after a hand-held battle axe used by a warrior. The crest design depicts a traditional Kuthar on a Red background with Blue and White Ocean waves in the lower half. The ship’s motto ‘Fear God and Dread Nought’ embodies the ship’s resolve to achieve her mission in battle as well as in peace. ‘INS Kuthar’ participated in the fourth edition of ‘Pan India’ Coastal Defence Exercise ‘Sea Vigil-24’ aimed to raise awareness amongst coastal communities about maritime security, and thus, involvement of fishing communities, coastal populace and students from NCC and Bharat Scouts and Guides will add to the fervour of the endeavour.

This exercise emphasised assessing the infrastructure and material readiness of essential coastal assets, including Marine police outposts, ports, lighthouses, fishing harbours, and fish landing centres. By ensuring the readiness of these assets and raising awareness, Sea Vigil-24 reinforces India’s commitment to resilient coastal defence.

As part of Sea Vigil-24, a Coastal Defence and Security Readiness Evaluation (CDSRE) was conducted. The evaluation involved collaborative efforts by teams from Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Marine Police, Customs and other State agencies engaged in coastal security in Odisha’s six coastal districts.

While coastal security exercises were conducted by individual coastal States and maritime security agencies regularly, Exercise Sea Vigil, coordinated by the Indian Navy, stands out as a national level initiative that provides a holistic appraisal of India’s maritime defence and security capabilities.