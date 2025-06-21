‘Insightful experience’: People praise Acharya Prashant for revealing Yoga’s true meaning

New Delhi: On the occasion of International Day of Yoga, spiritual teacher and philosopher Acharya Prashant received widespread acclaim across the country for his transformative discourse titled "Yoga in the Light of the Bhagavad Gita."

Delivered live from Goa and broadcast across more than 40 cinema halls in India, the event marked a unique spiritual milestone, turning theatres into arenas of introspection, reflection, and philosophical engagement.

Citizens from cities including Raipur, Kolkata, Jodhpur, Goa, and Bilaspur expressed deep appreciation for the talk, saying it changed their understanding of yoga.

IANS spoke to several audience members across the country, and a common sentiment emerged: Acharya Prashant has redefined the way millions perceive yoga, shifting the focus from physical postures to inner clarity and spiritual strength.

"Yoga is not yoga, it’s Yog," says a young seeker from Goa

Nutan, a 24-year-old from Goa who attended the live session, said: “I liked it. I am 24, and today, for the first time, I discovered the real meaning of yoga. Yoga is not about flexibility or posture; it is about achieving our highest potential. ‘Yog’ is the right word, it is not an exercise but a way to evolve.”

Hitesh, another attendee in Goa, added, “Today I realised that Yoga is about knowing who you truly are. I understood so many new things that were never clear before.”

Raipur residents also experienced a spiritual shift

A resident of Raipur told IANS: “Earlier, I thought Yoga was simply about physical fitness. But after listening to Acharya Prashant, I now understand that yoga is about gaining inner clarity. To end sorrow, that is Yoga. Today gave me a whole new perspective.”

Another viewer from Raipur said, “Acharya Prashant speaks with such depth. He wants to cleanse the soul. He emphasised that a true Yogi is someone who knows themselves. It was a powerful message.”

The Kolkata audience also finds a new purpose in Yoga. Attendees in Kolkata also echoed similar sentiments.

“Until today, I thought yoga was just about stretching and breathing exercises. But now I understand that Yoga is about identifying the root cause of our sorrow and eradicating it from within. That is what true yoga is.”

Jodhpur audiences connect deeply with the Gita's message

From Jodhpur, a viewer who was present there said, “He explained the real meaning of Yoga. I used to think it was only about physical routines, but now I realise it’s about becoming fearless, letting go, and reaching your best version.”

Another local attendee noted, “Acharya Prashant explained Yoga in such detail. It’s not about bending the body, but transforming the self from within.”

Bilaspur also sees spiritual awakening.

A resident from Bilaspur said, “Yoga is about reaching our highest potential. As Lord Krishna says in the Bhagavad Gita, ‘Yoga is disconnection from sorrow.’ That truth hit hard today.”

Another attendee remarked, “Yoga is much more than physical fitness. It’s about discovering the reason behind our sadness and overcoming it. Acharya Prashant gave us a deeper understanding of the Gita’s teachings. It was a truly insightful experience.”

The event, jointly organised by the PrashantAdvait Foundation and PVR-INOX, marked the first time the Bhagavad Gita was discussed in cinema halls — venues traditionally reserved for entertainment. Cities like Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram, Patna, Indore, and Bhopal witnessed audiences purchasing tickets not for a blockbuster movie but for a spiritual discourse rooted in ancient wisdom.

Acharya Prashant's message offered a direct challenge to the commodification of yoga in the modern world.

“The Yoga of the Gita is not about physical flexibility. It is about inner invincibility,” he declared.

"Arjuna was asked to rise, not to stretch. The ancient Yogis were not posing for social media likes,” Acharya Prashant said in his talk.

“They were warriors of truth. In the Gita, Arjuna was not told to meditate or do breathing exercises. He was stirred to act wisely in the midst of war. Yoga is your battle against inner inertia, against doubt, against fear.”

A bestselling author of over 160 books, Acharya Prashant is the founder of PrashantAdvait Foundation. His interdisciplinary teachings fuse Vedanta, Buddhism, existential philosophy, and modern psychology, making the wisdom of Indian scriptures accessible and applicable in everyday life.

He currently leads one of the world’s largest Bhagavad Gita teaching programmes, with over one lakh active participants globally. His recent initiative — the world’s largest Gita-based online spiritual examination — has drawn seekers from across continents.