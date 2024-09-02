Integrated Manufacturing Cluster launched in UP

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) announced the launch of the Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) in Agra. This transformative project promises to reshape the industrial landscape with its strategic location, state of-the-art infrastructure, and commitment to sustainability.

The IMC Agra project is set to become a premier industrial hub designed to accommodate non polluting industries, leveraging Agra’s rich heritage in sectors like

leather, footwear, and agro based products. This cluster will serve as a catalyst for economic growth, fostering industries with strong backward and forward linkages and benefiting from the region’s existing skilled workforce and local expertise.

Agra’s commitment to environmental preservation, notably the Taj Trapezium Zone established by the Hon’ble Supreme Court, makes it an ideal

location for eco-friendly industrial operations. IMC Agra aligns with these environmental goals, offering a pollution-free environment conducive to sustainable industrial practices. This project’s

location is a key factor in its attractiveness for investment. Positioned along the Inner Ring Road, it is equidistant from two major cloverleaf junctions: NH-19, connecting to Delhi NCR, and the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. This prime location ensures seamless road access and divides the site into two well-connected parcels.

The IMC benefits from Uttar Pradesh’s extensive expressway network, enhancing logistics and reducing travel time. The proposed Jewar Airport, 140 km away via the Yamuna Expressway, will boost air connectivity, supporting high-value cargo transportation and easy access for business travelers.