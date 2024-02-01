Live
Just In
Interim Budget: Delhi Police allocated Rs 11,397.98 crore
New Delhi: Delhi Police has been allocated Rs 11,397.98 crore, a decrease of 4.47 per cent from the last fiscal, in the Interim Budget for 2024-25.
In the Union budget 2023-24, Delhi Police was allocated Rs 11932.03.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented the interim Union Budget for 2024-25 in the Parliament.
In a statement after the budget, the Delhi Police said that it is responsible for maintaining and enforcing law and order in the National Capital Territory.
“The responsibility also includes Traffic Management in the city. The provision is for routine expenses as well as for various schemes to be implemented by Delhi Police such as developing traffic and communication network in NCR Mega Cities and Model Traffic System, upgradation or expansion of communication infrastructure, upgradation of training, induction of latest technology and installation of traffic signals, etc,” it added.