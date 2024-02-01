Interim Budget to have significant positive impact in NE region: FICCI, NE Council

Guwahati: The FICCI Northeast Advisory Council and Assam state council have welcomed the Interim Budget 2024, saying the announcements have the potential to serve as a catalyst for sustainable development, economic growth, and social well-being.

Ranjit Barthakur, Chairman of FICCI Northeast Advisory Council, said the Interim Budget is clear and focused on the outcomes.

He said the focus on enabling reforms in the states will strengthen India’s position as a driver of global economic growth, and this will have a significant positive impact in the northeast region as well.

Ravi Kumar Patwa, Chairman, FICCI, Assam state council, said, “The emphasis on blue economy, EV ecosystem, tourism and multi-modal logistics and the creation of the corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore for R&D are particularly welcome and Assam could benefit a lot from these initiatives."

He also acknowledged the significance of private and public investment in post-harvest activities. This is a move in the right direction which will enhance productivity of the agricultural value chain, particularly relevant to the northeast region, he said.

Joydip Gupta, Co-chairman of FICCI Assam Council, lauded the Budget's emphasis on rooftop solarisation, and said “this could be a transformative initiative and besides substantial savings for households, this will go a long way in ensuring India’s energy security”.

Welcoming the focus on tourism, particularly the focus on the development of tourism infrastructure, Gupta said that it would greatly help the northeastern states.

He also welcomed the focus on achieving self-reliance in oilseeds and the comprehensive dairy development programme, anticipating a boost to the agricultural sector.

The proposed investments in fisheries through ‘Matsya Sampada’ and the broader focus on agriculture and food processing are also welcoming steps for the benefit of the northeastern region, he said.