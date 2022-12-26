Investments worth Rs 10,000 cr in pipeline for Andaman & Nicobar: Minister

The central government has pumped in Rs 30,000 crore for the development of Andaman and Nicobar Islands over the last eight years, and investments of over Rs 10,000 crore are in the pipeline, Union Minister L Murugan said.

He said a trans-shipment hub, a greenfield international airport, a township and a diesel/solar power plant have been planned as part of the proposed mega infrastructure project on the Great Nicobar Island.



''In the last eight years, our government has invested more than Rs 30,000 crore for development of the islands, and as you all know investments worth Rs 10,000 crore are in the pipeline. This will not only generate a lot of employment opportunities for the local youths, but also boost the economy of this place,'' he said.

''Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to the development of Andaman and Nicobar Islands,'' Murugan, the MoS for Information & Broadcasting, told reporters on Sunday.

The minister expressed satisfaction over the implementation of central projects by the local administration.



''Nearly 62,000 water connections have been provided and more than 95 per cent work for 1,338 houses under the PM Awas Yojana is complete,'' he said.



The Union territory has close to 15,500 beneficiaries under the PM Kisan scheme, Murugan said.



In the aviation sector, around Rs 710 crore is being invested in the islands, he said.

''There is a need for a fishing harbour at Mayabunder, and I have asked the officials concerned for a detailed project report,'' he added.