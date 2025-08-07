Live
- Hyderabad: Weather Alert from Telangana Weatherman
- Lightning, drowning, snakebites claimed over 430 lives in Jharkhand in past 3 months: Official
- Citation success early in career more likely in scientists from less developed nations, working in AI, environment: Study
- Shubman Gill to Lead North Zone in Duleep Trophy 2025
- IRDAI Fines Policybazaar Rs 5 Crore for Insurance Rule Violations
- BJP leader urges Andhra CM to consider ''Four Water Concept'' as alternative to PBLP
- ‘K-Ramp’ to kick-start musical promotions soon
- ‘Undipove Naathone’ offers romantic glimpse into ‘Kishkindhapuri’
- This is what Mouni Roy charged for a special song in ‘Vishwambhara’?
- Sharvari embraces stardom with soul
IRDAI Fines Policybazaar Rs 5 Crore for Insurance Rule Violations
Highlights
Policybazaar has been fined Rs 5 crore by IRDAI for breaking multiple insurance rules, including unfair promotions and delayed premium transfers. PB Fintech shares fall 1.8%.
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has fined Policybazaar Rs 5 crore for breaking multiple insurance rules. The violations happened when Policybazaar was working as an Insurance Web Aggregator, before becoming a licensed broker in February 2024.
IRDAI found 11 issues, including:
- Promoting insurance products as "top" or "best" without clear reasons
- Poor management practices
- Delayed transfer of premium payments to insurance companies (against the 24-hour rule)
The regulator also fined Rs 1 crore for holding customer funds for too long using its own payment system.
Policybazaar’s parent company, PB Fintech, confirmed the penalty and said it will discuss the matter with its board.
The company's shares fell 1.8% after the news.
Next Story