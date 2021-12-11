Is Pinarayi Vijayan a Communist: IUML

Thiruvananthapuram: With Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attacking the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), on Saturday the latter went hammer and tongs against the former and asked if Vijayan is a Communist?

The IUML is the second biggest ally of the Congress led Opposition and Vijayan while inaugurating his party meeting at his home town in Kannur on Friday, said they are out to create a divide and that was seen in the way they handled the issue of the appointments to be made to the Waqf Board.

Vijayan asked IUML to come clean if they were a political outfit or a religious organisation. He asked them that it's high time that you (IUML) should take stock of who you are and you should not forget that today the difference of votes in Malapurram between the UDF in which you are and the Left is marginal and their position is becoming weaker.

Reacting to this was former State Minister and veteran IUML legislator M.K. Muneer who said Vijayan need not show his arrogance as he does it in his state party headquarters.

"We would like to tell him not to show his arrogance and that can be displayed at his house. We will not buy it. Who is he to ask us, which has several elected legislators on who we are. Since he asked us, we would like to ask him if he is a Communist. None of the traits of a Communist leader is there. Please do not ask question like this, we will not take it," said Muneer, who is son of former Chief Minister and hugely respected IUML leader C.H. Mohammed Koya.