ISI conspires terror attack at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya on August 5 says reports

Ahead of bhumi pujan ceremony for the construction of Ram Mandir on August 5, there have been intelligence reports claiming that the Pakistan agency ISI has conspired an attack in India on the same day. If the reports are to be believed, that the ISI has trained the Pakistani terrorists and brought them to India while the Security agencies have been alerted after getting the inputs over the conspiracy.

The reports state that the ISI has trained the terrorists belonging to the organisations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed to launch a major terror attack in Afghanistan. According to India's largest intelligence agency RAW, the ISI has sent three to five terrorists to India keeping in view of the Bhumi Pujan on August 5 and the independence day on 15 August as the target. After receiving the threats, the large number of teams from all security agencies have been deployed at Ayodhya and Jammu and Kashmir.

The RAW reports that the ISI has ordered each terrorist to attack individually. The RAW also said that the VVIPs of the country are in the hit list of terrorists.