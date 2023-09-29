Live
ISRO chief visits Somnath temple
Veraval: Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) S Somanath on Thursday offered prayers at the famous Somnath temple in Gujarat and sought blessings for the future ISRO missions.
He performed 'Someshwar Maha Puja' at the temple and also took part in a 'yajna', said a temple official. "Soft landing on the moon was our dream and by the grace of Lord Somnath, we were able to achieve it.
We couldn't have got success in our mission without the blessings of Lord Somnath. That is why I have come here, and my name is also associated with God," the ISRO chief said.
