‘It is Almighty who guided me to do what I am doing’

Hans News Service New Delhi: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has said he always feels that he has reached the position with the Almighty's blessings who guides him to do what he is doing and that the money and all the individual needs are very marginal.

"I come from a very humble family background, and no matter what stage I reach, when I close my eyes, I often feel that I have not reached this place solely because of my abilities. My Almighty is there, guiding me in what I do. Ultimately, money and material things are very, very marginal beyond fulfilling basic individual needs."

He said this during his interaction with Guru Prasad Swami Maharaj, Chairman of the Governing Body Commission of ISKCON in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) and the Adani Group have joined hands to serve meals to devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, which begins on Monday. The Mahaprasad Se-va will be offered for the entire duration of the Maha Kumbh Mela, from January 13 to February 26.

The chairman of the Adani Group stated that the group will always sup-port society. "We will continue to rely on you to help society with your assistance... It will truly be a privilege and honor for us as well. You have a remarkable organization and delivery systems that ultimately reach mil-lions of people," he conveyed to Swami Maharaj.

Guru Prasad Swami Maharaj, Chairman, Governing Body Commission, IS-KCON and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani shared their mutual re-spect and admiration for ISKCON. Swami Maharaj emphasized the importance of serving the Supreme with life, energy, wealth, and words, as described in the 'shastras'. Gautam Adani expressed his deep connection with ISKCON and praised the institution for its capability to provide Prasadam during the Maha Kumbh 2025. He later posted on X (in Hindi), "Kumbh is that sacred land of service where every hand automatically gets engaged in charity! It is my good fortune that in Maha Kumbh, in collaboration with @IskconInc, we are starting 'Mahaprasad Seva' for the devotees, in which free food will be provided to lakhs of people with the blessings of Maa Annapur-na..."

Gautam Adani said that he got the opportunity to meet ISKCON Guru Prasad Swamiji and deeply experience the power of dedication towards service. "In the true sense, service is the highest form of patriotism. Ser-vice is sadhana, service is prayer and service is God," he said.