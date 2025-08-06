ITBP Rescues Over 400 Pilgrims Stranded By Flash Floods On Kinner Kailash Yatra Route

A dramatic rescue operation unfolded in Himachal Pradesh as the Indo-Tibetan Border Police successfully evacuated 413 pilgrims who became trapped during flash flooding along the treacherous Kinner Kailash Yatra route.

The emergency occurred in the Tangling region of Himachal Pradesh, where intense rainfall in the mountainous terrain triggered sudden flooding that cut off the narrow pilgrimage path. The dangerous conditions left hundreds of devotees stranded on steep mountain trails with limited escape routes.

Responding to an urgent distress call from the Kinnaur district administration, ITBP personnel mobilized search and rescue teams alongside National Disaster Response Force units. The rescue teams employed a specialized rope-based traverse crossing technique, a high-risk method specifically designed for emergency evacuations in challenging high-altitude environments.

This heroic operation coincided with devastating flooding in neighboring Uttarakhand, where similar weather conditions caused catastrophic damage in Dharali village, resulting in multiple casualties and numerous people reported missing.

The flash floods in Himachal Pradesh were triggered by continuous heavy rainfall in the upper mountain regions, which overwhelmed natural drainage systems and created dangerous water surges along the pilgrimage route. The challenging terrain and unpredictable weather conditions made the rescue operation particularly hazardous for both the stranded pilgrims and rescue personnel.

Himachal Pradesh has been experiencing severe weather disruptions since Monday, with moderate to heavy rainfall causing widespread infrastructure damage across the state. The adverse conditions have resulted in the closure of 449 roads due to landslides, with Mandi district bearing the brunt of the disruption as 295 roads became impassable.

The critical Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway has also been forced to close following landslides at Chakki Mor in Shimla, further complicating transportation and emergency response efforts throughout the region. Weather authorities have issued orange alerts for extremely heavy rainfall in four districts: Una, Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, the ongoing weather crisis has caused extensive property damage, with 1,738 homes suffering complete or partial destruction. The state has recorded 55 flash flood incidents and 48 major landslides since the severe weather began, highlighting the scale of the natural disaster affecting the region.

The successful rescue of all 413 pilgrims demonstrates the effectiveness of specialized mountain rescue techniques and the dedication of emergency response teams operating in extreme conditions. The rope-based traverse method used by ITBP personnel requires extensive training and carries significant risks, particularly in unstable weather conditions and difficult terrain.

This incident underscores the vulnerability of pilgrimage routes in mountainous regions during monsoon seasons and the critical importance of maintaining robust emergency response capabilities for high-altitude rescue operations.