IUML names SC lawyer Haris Beeran for RS seat
The Indian Union Muslim League ( IUML), the second biggest ally in the Congress-led UDF in Kerala, on Monday decided to field senior Supreme Court lawyer Haris Beeran as its Rajya Sabha candidate.
Election to the three seats will be held on June 25.
Announcing the decision here, IUML supremo Saddiq Ali Shihab Thangal said the decision to nominate Beeran came after detailed talks within the party.
Later speaking to the media, Beeran said he had been bestowed with a huge responsibility.
“Since I am based in Delhi, I feel this big responsibility has come at a time when the country is passing through difficult times with even the Constitution coming under duress. We will be doing our best to see that the Constitution remains intact."
"We are fighting a case with regards to CAA and is being handled by senior lawyer Kapil Sibal for us,” said Beeran.
Incidentally, Beeran is the mainstay for the IUML in all cases in the Supreme Court.
Beeran’s father V.K. Beeran was a former additional advocate general.