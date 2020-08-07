J and K reports 473 new Coronavirus cases, tally at 23,927

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) recorded 473 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally to 23,927, health officials said.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations department said that of the 473 cases, 128 are from Jammu division and 345 from Kashmir division.

So far, 16,218 people have been discharged after recovery in the Union Territory. 13 patients succumbed to the killer virus in different hospitals of Kashmir division on Friday, whereas 510 patients were discharged from hospitals on the same day.

The number of active cases is now 7,260 in J&K out of which 1,856 are in Jammu division and 5,404 are in Kashmir division.