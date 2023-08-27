Jagatsinghpur scientist Nityananda involved in Chandrayaan-3 Mission

Jagatsinghpur: India’s ambitious lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 successfully touched down on the Moon’s surface on August 23, marking a monumental achievement for the nation’s space programme. All are praising the team of scientists and engineers working in the ISRO after they handled several important responsibilities for the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Incidentally, one of the scientists, Nityananda Sahoo, who hails from Jagatsinghpur district, was a member of the mission.

Sahoo, a resident of Korkora village in Raghunathpur block, completed his primary education at a village school. He did his Matriculation from Purnachandra Vidya Mandir, Raghunathpur. After completing Plus Two science, he joined IIT Kharagpur. Sahoo has been working as a scientist in ISRO for the past 15 years.

His parents Gopal Chandra Sahoo and Taramani Sahoo said they were happy after the lander successfully touched down on the Moon’s south pole. “We feel happy that our son was a member of the mission,” they said. Sahoo’s family received accolades from different parts of Jagatsinghpur district.