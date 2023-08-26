Jajpur: 2 workers die due to electrocution

Jajpur: Two contractual workers were electrocuted to death while they were being engaged in a fabrication work near Vyasa Sarobar under Jajpur Road police limits in Jajpur district on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Rejabul Seikh and Indrajeet Mandal from Malda in West Bengal.

According to reports, Seikh and Mandal were engaged in a construction project under a private firm. The incident occurred while they were cutting rods with an electrical metal cutter. Due to some leakage in the electrical circuit of the machine, the machine got connected to electricity. As a result, they were electrocuted and became unconscious.

Fellow workers, who were at the construction site, rushed them to the nearby Jajpur Road Hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead. Jajpur Road police reached the spot, seized the bodies and sent them for postmortem. An investigation has been launched into the accident.