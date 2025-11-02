Jaipur Lit Fest’s iconic producer Sanjoy K. Roy’s debut book launched by Sharmila Tagore in Delhi

New Delhi : It was a fitting prelude to the halloween spirit when HarperCollins India celebrated the launch of There’s a Ghost in My Room: Living with the Supernatural, written by well-known entrepreneur of the arts and Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, Sanjoy K. Roy. At a special evening held ‘Under the Banyan Tree’, at 1AQ, Qutub Minar Complex, in

A host of friends and dignitaries joined Roy on this milestone occasion. Veteran actress and Roy’s long-time friend and associate, Sharmila Tagore, officially launched the book; this was followed by a delightful and engaging conversation between journalist and writer Mrinal Pande and the author. The evening, set under the canopy of a magnificent banyan tree, with the majestic silhouette of the Qutub Minar looking on in the background, seamlessly blended memory, nostalgia, and reflections of a kaleidoscopic life, and adroitly analyzed how the supernatural is an undeniable, almost spiritual, and often obtrusive presence for some of us.

Roy’s first encounter with ghosts was when he was five, visiting his ancestral home in Kolkata; a few years later, otherworldly spirits again made their presence felt in his parents’ bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi. In his debut book, what he calls his “accidental memoir”, Roy records and relates in rich, anecdotal detail, his extraordinary life and the incredible variety of supernatural apparitions that have appeared to him at various points across multiple locations. As he sees it, in a dimension parallel to ours, resides a legion of spirits and lost souls.

Sharmila Tagore shared her admiration, saying, “The entire team at Teamwork Arts has been so gracious to me, all because of Sanjoy’s leadership. And today, his book is releasing — he’s written about ghosts and all wonderful things,” as she read the author’s note from Sanjoy K. Roy’s memoir, There’s a Ghost in My Room.

Reflecting on the book, Udayan Mitra, Executive Publisher, HarperCollins India, added, “He (Sanjoy) has led a remarkably extraordinary life, one that has involved extensive travel across territories, countries, and continents, and engagement in various kinds of activities including advertising, theatre, and arts entrepreneurship. The book arises out of these experiences, but what ties it all together is the series of run-ins he’s had with the supernatural.