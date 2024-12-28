Jaipur LPG tanker blast: Toll touches 20 as another victim succumbs to burns

Another victim of the Jaipur LPG tanker blast and fire succumbed to his burn injuries on Saturday, taking the death toll to 20 in the devastating accident that occurred around eight days ago.

Eight more victims remain in critical condition, battling severe burn injuries.

According to officials, Salim, a resident of Ajmer, passed away during treatment at 6:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Following a postmortem conducted by the medical board, his body will be handed over to his family.

The tragic accident occurred on December 20 along the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, leaving 27 individuals with burns covering up to 80 per cent of their bodies.

Many sustained burns ranging from 50 per cent to 55 per cent, including Salim, who was accompanied by his brother during his hospital stay.

His brother, who had remained hopeful for his recovery after eight days of treatment, received the heartbreaking news of Salim’s death on Saturday morning.

Dr. Rakesh Jain, a burn specialist at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital (SMSH), stated that the medical team has been working tirelessly to treat the injured and improve recovery outcomes.

He emphasised that every possible effort is being made to provide best care for the patients.

"Our team has been busy treating the injured patients and making every possible effort to increase the recovery rate of patients. The team of doctors is trying to provide the best possible treatment,” said Jain.

Meanwhile, the burn victims, admitted to the burn unit of the SMS Hospital in Jaipur, have sustained injuries covering nearly 50 per cent of their bodies.

The accident claimed the lives of four individuals on the spot, while eight others died during treatment at SMS Hospital on the same day and one death occurred at Jaipuria Hospital.

The blaze was so intense that five victims had to be identified through DNA analysis.

Among them was former IAS officer Karni Singh, whose identity was confirmed through DNA samples provided by his daughter.

Fifteen injured individuals have since been discharged from the hospital, but doctors warn that the deep burns have caused significant damage to healthy tissues, with long-term effects on the liver and kidneys for several victims.

In response to the accident, the Central Transport Ministry removed NHAI regional officer Dinesh Chaturvedi on Friday, December 27, transferring him to Delhi. Abdul Basil has been appointed as his replacement.

Meanwhile, the concerned authorities, including NHAI, police, and other departments, continue to shift blame over the causes of the incident.