Jaishankar meets families of 8 detained Indians, says govt attaches highest importance to case

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met the families of eight former Indian Navy officers who are detained in Qatar and have been given death sentences on allegations of spying.

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met the families of eight former Indian Navy officers who are detained in Qatar and have been given death sentences on allegations of spying.

"Met this morning with the families of the 8 Indians detained in Qatar.

"Stressed that Government attaches the highest importance to the case. Fully share the concerns and pain of the families," Jaishankar posted on X.

"Underlined that Government will continue to make all efforts to secure their release. Will coordinate closely with the families in that regard," he added further.

The eight Indian officers have been under detention since August last year by Qatar on allegations of spying for Israel.

