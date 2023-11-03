Live
Just In
Jalna: Jarange ends fast; sets 2-month deadline
Only Centre can resolve Maratha reservation issue, but PM, Shah are busy campaigning: Raut
Jalna : Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Thursday ended his nine-day-old indefinite fast for Maratha quota.
Jarange ended his fast by consuming juice, but not before warning that he would lead a massive march to Mumbai if no decision was taken within two months. His announcement at the fast site in his village in Jalna district came after 4 state ministers met him and requested him to call off the indefinite hunger strike.
A delegation of retired high court judges Sandeep Shinde, M G Gaikwad and some officials also met Jarange, who reiterated his demand for reservation for Marathas across Maharashtra. He demanded “fool proof reservation” and asked the state government to give him its assurance.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said only the Union government can find a solution to the Maratha quota issue, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were busy with poll campaigns while Maharashtra was "burning".