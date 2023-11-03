  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Jalna: Jarange ends fast; sets 2-month deadline

Jalna: Jarange ends fast; sets 2-month deadline
x
Highlights

Only Centre can resolve Maratha reservation issue, but PM, Shah are busy campaigning: Raut

Jalna : Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Thursday ended his nine-day-old indefinite fast for Maratha quota.

Jarange ended his fast by consuming juice, but not before warning that he would lead a massive march to Mumbai if no decision was taken within two months. His announcement at the fast site in his village in Jalna district came after 4 state ministers met him and requested him to call off the indefinite hunger strike.

A delegation of retired high court judges Sandeep Shinde, M G Gaikwad and some officials also met Jarange, who reiterated his demand for reservation for Marathas across Maharashtra. He demanded “fool proof reservation” and asked the state government to give him its assurance.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said only the Union government can find a solution to the Maratha quota issue, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were busy with poll campaigns while Maharashtra was "burning".

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X