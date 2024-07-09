Live
Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway in Doda
An encounter between the security forces and the terrorists is underway in J&K’s Doda district on Tuesday.
Jammu: An encounter between the security forces and the terrorists is underway in J&K’s Doda district on Tuesday.
Officials said that after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the upper reaches of the Goli-Gadi forest area of the Doda district, security forces started a CASO (Cordon & Search Operation) in the higher reaches of Goli-Gadi forests.
“When the security forces came closer to the hiding terrorists, they opened fire at the security forces triggering an encounter,” an official said.
He said that the firing exchanges are now going on in the area.
Tuesday’s encounter in the Doda district of Jammu division comes a day after the terrorists ambushed an army vehicle in Badnota village of Kathua district in which five soldiers including a JCO were killed while five other soldiers were injured.