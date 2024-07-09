  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway in Doda

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway in Doda
x
Highlights

An encounter between the security forces and the terrorists is underway in J&K’s Doda district on Tuesday.

Jammu: An encounter between the security forces and the terrorists is underway in J&K’s Doda district on Tuesday.

Officials said that after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the upper reaches of the Goli-Gadi forest area of the Doda district, security forces started a CASO (Cordon & Search Operation) in the higher reaches of Goli-Gadi forests.

“When the security forces came closer to the hiding terrorists, they opened fire at the security forces triggering an encounter,” an official said.

He said that the firing exchanges are now going on in the area.

Tuesday’s encounter in the Doda district of Jammu division comes a day after the terrorists ambushed an army vehicle in Badnota village of Kathua district in which five soldiers including a JCO were killed while five other soldiers were injured.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X