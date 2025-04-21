District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi has ordered that the responsibility of purchasing and delivering quality paddy lies with the managers of the purchasing centers.

Wanaparthi District: The paddy received at the purchasing center, its moisture content, and the registers maintained were examined. Since there was a lot of dirt and grass in the paddy, the center in-charges were instructed to clean it using a pedestal fan and paddy cleaner and purchase it.

It was suggested that registers should be maintained in a prescribed format, and the details of the paddy received and moisture content should be maintained by date. It was suggested that agricultural extension officers should take steps to ensure that paddy is harvested by following fair average quality standards. He said that when quality grain is being asked from millers, the paddy should also be given to the millers with the same quality.

The Collector expressed his anger over the lack of proper facilities at the Rajpet purchasing center and the improper maintenance of registers. He ordered that the purchase centers for the Doddu type and the Sanna type should be managed separately and that only trained persons should be in charge of the center.

The paddy collected from the farmers should be milled and returned to the FCI on time

On Monday morning, the paddy was moved from the Amarachinta purchase center to Raghavendra Industry in Rajanagaram, and in the evening, the Collector visited the rice mill. The collector inspected the paddy that arrived at the mill today while the paddy was being milled. He asked the mill owner how many kilos of rice are produced per quintal of paddy and if there are any problems. Responding, the miller Narender milled 100 grams of paddy through the portable test miller machine located there and got 67 grams of rice. The miller explained that this is very good quality rice and the paddy is very good. He explained to the Collector that many times the fields are filled with mud, mud and grass, and if quality fields are provided, quality rice will also be provided.

District Civil Supply Officer Vishwanath, local Tahsildar Ramesh Reddy and others were with the Collector.

