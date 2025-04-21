How to Use Gemini Live's Real-Time Camera and Screen Sharing on Android

Google has expanded the rollout of Gemini Live’s real-time camera and screen sharing features, bringing powerful visual AI capabilities to more Android users. Originally launched for Gemini Advanced subscribers and select devices like the Pixel 9 series and Galaxy S25, the features are now rolling out for free across all Android phones.

Announced via Google’s official social media channels, the update introduces Astra-powered visual assistance, allowing users to interact with Gemini AI by sharing what’s on their screen or in front of their camera in real time.

What Gemini Live Can Do

With camera sharing, users can point their phone at real-world objects or spaces—like a cluttered desk or malfunctioning appliance—and ask Gemini for help organizing, troubleshooting, or identifying items. For instance, the AI can suggest how to declutter a messy drawer, offer repair tips for a squeaky chair, or even provide creative input on content or home decor.

The screen-sharing feature allows users to brainstorm, get feedback, or receive suggestions by sharing their phone’s screen. Whether showing visual inspiration for a design project or seeking advice on a blog post, Gemini responds with contextual insights.

How to Use Gemini Live’s Camera Feature:

Open the Gemini app or long-press the power button (on Pixel phones).

Tap the right-most button at the bottom to launch Gemini Live.

Select the camcorder icon (bottom-left corner).

Point your camera and begin your conversation with Gemini.

How to Use Gemini Live’s Screen Sharing:

Launch Gemini Live via the app or power button.

Tap the second button from the left to initiate screen sharing.

Confirm by tapping "Share screen" on the pop-up prompt.

Interact with Gemini for real-time feedback on your screen content.

Google says the rollout will continue "over the coming weeks," so users who haven't received it yet can expect access soon. Gemini Live marks a significant step in making AI-powered visual assistance more intuitive and interactive for everyday smartphone users.