Jammu And Kashmir Police Close In On Lashkar-e-Toiba Terrorists Following Tragic Encounter

On Thursday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police announced that they have "surrounded" two terrorists affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba in Anantnag district. This development comes after an encounter on Wednesday that resulted in the tragic loss of three brave security officers.



The Kashmir Zone Police in a post stated that the solemn tribute to the unwavering courage displayed by Col Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak, and DSP Humayun Bhat, who led from the front and made the ultimate sacrifice during the ongoing operation, our forces continue their relentless efforts to encircle two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists, including Uzair Khan.

The encounter that occurred in the Gadole area of Kokernag in Anantnag district on Wednesday claimed the lives of the commanding officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles, a major-ranked officer, and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, highlighting the grave risks faced by security forces in the region.

Meanwhile, Deputy Superintendent Humayun Bhat, one of the three Army personnel who lost their lives in a confrontation with terrorists in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, was laid to rest on Thursday. Bhat had served as a DSP in the Jammu and Kashmir Police for the past three years and had recently celebrated his marriage.

A large gathering of mourners came to pay their final respects to Bhat, as his mortal remains, adorned with the national tricolor, reached his village in Budgam. Among those in attendance was his wife, holding their two-month-old daughter in her arms.

Bhat, the son of retired Inspector General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Ghulam Hasan Bhat, succumbed to severe blood loss, according to officials. A video captured the poignant moment when Deputy Superintendent Humayun Bhat's father placed a floral wreath on his son's mortal remains.

In the tragic encounter that occurred in the Kokorenag area of the valley's higher reaches, three Army personnel, including a battalion commanding Colonel and a Major, along with Deputy Superintendent Humayun Bhat, lost their lives. Additionally, one soldier was reported missing, raising concerns about his condition.

The operation against the terrorists initially commenced in the Garol area on Tuesday evening but was suspended during the night. Colonel Manpreet Singh, Commanding Officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonack, and Deputy Superintendent Humayun Bhat sustained critical injuries during the encounter and later succumbed to their wounds.

DGP Dilbag Singh expressed his condolences for the brave officers from the police and army, emphasizing that every loss of life is regrettable and promising that those responsible for the incident would be brought to justice swiftly.