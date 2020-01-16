Jammu and Kashmir Police Rogue Cop Davinder Singh Under NIA Scanner

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is reported to be probing the rogue J & K police deputy superintendent, Davinder Singh's activities to identify other black sheep, if any, in the state police force. Director-General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh revealed at a media conference that all the activities of tainted deputy superintendent of J & K police, Davinder Singh and his associates are under the scanner after his arrest in the company of terrorists, Naveed Babu and Altaf in Shopian.

The suspended cop had reportedly given shelter in his house to the three terrorists he was arrested with on January 11. Incidentally, Davinder Singh's house is said to be adjacent to the Army's 15 Corps headquarters at Badami Bagh in Srinagar, media reports stated.

The DGP of state police remarked that the administration of the Union Territory had already asked the NIA to take over the case. Incriminating documents including a complete location map of the army base in Srinagar is said to have been recovered from a search of his house.

The top cop of the state police remarked that they were a professional force and were determined to do their job.

The J & K police chief revealed that the Home Ministry has been asked to strip the suspended cop of his gallantry medal. The state government has also been urged to dismiss him from service.

An NIA team is in Srinagar to interrogate the accused cop whose name first popped up during the attack by terrorists on the Indian parliament in 2001.